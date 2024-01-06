Odisha: Congress to start seat-sharing talks with INDIA bloc partners in January 2nd week

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Seat-sharing talks between the Congress and INDIA constituents in Odisha will be held in the second week of January with a focus on Assembly constituencies. The dates of discussion with the Left parties (CPI, CPM) and JMM will be announced by the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) after the three-day visit of Odisha in-charge Ajay Kumar to the state from January 6. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has also asked the state leadership to start the talks process and complete it early as elections are around the corner.

Congress sources maintained that the party does not want to leave more than 15 Assembly seats to the INDIA constituents. However, the party on its own does not have winning candidates in more than half of the Assembly seats. The Left parties are also not strong enough in the state electorally to field candidates in more than five seats. The JMM’s base is limited to Mayurbhanj where it can field candidates with winning chances.

As far as seat adjustment for the Lok Sabha elections is concerned, Congress is ready to leave three seats - Bhubaneswar, Aska and Mayurbhanj - for the allies. The number may reduce, but there is no chance of sparing more seats for the partners, sources said.

OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak said the Congress will consider proposals of INDIA constituents after the seat-sharing talks start. The party will assess the feasibility of leaving the indicated seats to allies and on that basis, the talks will proceed. At present, the state unit is busy with the proposed visit of Odisha in-charge Kumar from tomorrow. Meetings of state executive, political affairs committees and other committees have been convened on January 6 and 7.

Senior CPM leader Janardan Pati said the party had won one Assembly seat, Bonai in Sundargarh district, in 2019. Stating that the party does not want to spread its resources, Pati said this time the CPM is likely to contest from seven to eight seats with or without an alliance with the Congress.

