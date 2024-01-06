Home States Odisha

Odisha: Facelift of SCB MHI soon, to get more beds

The institute’s authorities had submitted a proposal to the state government’s Health and Family Welfare department for revamping its infrastructure.

SCB Medical College and Hospital. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Mental Health Institute (MHI) of SCB Medical College and Hospital will soon get a facelift. As per the plan, the old ward will be demolished and replaced with a G+7 building which will house a ward, outdoor, diagnostic facilities and a drug warehouse.

Similarly, considering the patient load, plans are afoot to add 130 more beds to the institute which will take the total number of beds at the facility to 250.The existing 120-bed MHI witnesses footfall of around 300 patients with 10 to 12 admitted daily.  The institute’s authorities had submitted a proposal to the state government’s Health and Family Welfare department for revamping its infrastructure.

“Considering our proposal, the state government has decided to revamp the infrastructure of the MHI. Around `100 crore will be spent for revamping MHI’s infrastructure. Delhi-based DDF Consultants Pvt Ltd has been assigned the task of designing the project scheduled to be executed by Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation Limited (OB&CC),” said director, MHI Prof Ajay Mishra.     

