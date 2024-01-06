Odisha Man kills eight-month pregnant wife after fight

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A man allegedly killed his eight-month pregnant wife over an altercation at Ghadabangi village within Bissamcuttack police limits in Rayagada district on Friday. The accused, 41-year-old Laxman Mandika, has been detained by police on charges of murdering his wife Rita Mandika (34).

Sources said Laxman was addicted to alcohol due to which his wife used to quarrel with him. Early in the morning on Friday, a fight broke out between the couple once again over the issue. In a fit of rage, Laxman reportedly strangled Rita to death with a rope.

After killing her, Laxman rang up Rita’s family members and claimed that she had become sick all of a sudden and her condition was deteriorating rapidly. The woman’s family members immediately reached Laxman’s house and found her unconscious. She was rushed to Bissamcuttack Community Health Centre (CHC) where the doctors declared her dead.

Sources said the hospital authorities suspected foul play after noticing rope marks on Rita’s neck. They immediately informed the local police which reached the CHC, seized Rita’s body and sent it for postmortem. Rita’s family members alleged that she was killed by Laxman. A police official said the accused has been detained and is being interrogated. Further investigation is underway.

