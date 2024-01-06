Home States Odisha

Odisha: Three SOG jawans hurt in IED explosion

An Army personnel during a cordon and search operation. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: At least three jawans of the Special Operations Group (SOG) suffered injuries in landmine blast during combing operation in a forest in Boudh’s Manmunda on Friday morning.

Boudh SP Raj Prasad said the jawans were injured when an IED, suspected to have been planted by Maoists, exploded in Badepanga forests bordering Boudh-Kandhamal district.

Two teams of additional security forces rushed to the spot. The injured jawans were reportedly taken to Subarnapur hospital. More details of the incident are awaited.

Last month, an exchange of fire also took place between security forces and Maoists in the district. Police also seized a huge cache of Maoist materials. Since then, combing operations have been continued in the forests of Boudh district.

On December 24 last year, two SOG jawans sustained injuries after an IED reportedly planted by the Maoists exploded in Sirla forest of Kandhamal district.

