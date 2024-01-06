Odisha's XIM University symposium calls for addressing mental health challenges

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A national symposium on ‘New Age Avenues in Psychology’, organised by the Department of Psychology at the School of Liberal Arts in XIM University here on Friday showcased psychology’s post-Covid maturity, calling for a collective responsibility for addressing mental health challenges.

The National Symposium 2024, attended by psychologists and experts, also offered insights into the transformative impact of technology on mental health. Renowned clinical psychologist Keerthi Pai in her address shared insights on psychology’s transformative role amidst AI advancements. Highlighting challenges from her early career, she emphasised the irreplaceable human touch on mental health.

Kasturi Mohapatra, a rehabilitation psychologist, highlighted essential counselor characteristics, diverse service types, and the manifold benefits of counseling, underscoring its transformative influence on individuals and society as a whole.

Industrial psychologist Saswati Barat delved into the significance of work breaks and mental health in organisations, while sports psychologist Mudit Krishnani underlined the crucial role of sports psychology in enhancing athletes’ mental health, performance, and overall wellbeing.

Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi, an investigative psychologist, highlighted the intersection of psychology, statistics, and mathematics in crime-solving at the symposium. His session underscored the crucial synergy of psychology, statistics, and mathematics in criminal investigation, providing valuable insights for law enforcement and researchers alike. Professor PV Padma of the University also spoke.

