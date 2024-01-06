Orissa High Court case clearance rate falls by over 21 per cent in 2023

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court recorded a case clearance rate (CCR) of 112.11 per cent in 2023, marking a fall of 21.48 per cent against the previous year. While 1,06,629 cases were instituted, 1,19,544 cases were disposed of during this period.

With it, the number of pending cases went down from 1,64,771 on January 1, 2023 to 1,46, 985 by December 31, according to official records. Of the cases disposed of during the year, 73,778 were civil cases and 45,776 were criminal. During this period 64,876 civil and 41,753 criminal cases were instituted.

The high court strived hard to balance institution and disposal of cases since a fall of over 41 per cent in disposal rate during the first wave of Covid-19 in 2020 against the previous year. While 93,138 cases were disposed of in 2019, the number of cases disposed of went down to 61,335 in 2020 but rose to 1,05,334 in 2021 and 1,36,599 in 2022. However, the disposals went down to 1,19,544 in 2023.

While the HC continued to function in both virtual or video conference mode and the physical presence of lawyers, the CCR decreased almost throughout the year. While the clearance rate in January was 159.96 per cent, it went down to 80.07 per cent in June and then 76.43 per cent in December.

However, as many as 2,813 judgments were delivered during the year as against 810 in 2021 and 2,168 in 2022. The working strength of judges also went down from 22 in January to 20 by December against a sanctioned strength of 33.

The was a loss of 1,979.35 judicial working hours on account of references on the demise of judges and lawyers, farewell to judges and judges being on leave/official tours during the year. There was no abstention from work by the Bar throughout the year, the records also revealed.

Case Clearance Rate

2019 114.91 %

2020 73.45 %

2021 81.67 %

2022 133.59 %

2023 112.11 %

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court recorded a case clearance rate (CCR) of 112.11 per cent in 2023, marking a fall of 21.48 per cent against the previous year. While 1,06,629 cases were instituted, 1,19,544 cases were disposed of during this period. With it, the number of pending cases went down from 1,64,771 on January 1, 2023 to 1,46, 985 by December 31, according to official records. Of the cases disposed of during the year, 73,778 were civil cases and 45,776 were criminal. During this period 64,876 civil and 41,753 criminal cases were instituted. The high court strived hard to balance institution and disposal of cases since a fall of over 41 per cent in disposal rate during the first wave of Covid-19 in 2020 against the previous year. While 93,138 cases were disposed of in 2019, the number of cases disposed of went down to 61,335 in 2020 but rose to 1,05,334 in 2021 and 1,36,599 in 2022. However, the disposals went down to 1,19,544 in 2023.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While the HC continued to function in both virtual or video conference mode and the physical presence of lawyers, the CCR decreased almost throughout the year. While the clearance rate in January was 159.96 per cent, it went down to 80.07 per cent in June and then 76.43 per cent in December. However, as many as 2,813 judgments were delivered during the year as against 810 in 2021 and 2,168 in 2022. The working strength of judges also went down from 22 in January to 20 by December against a sanctioned strength of 33. The was a loss of 1,979.35 judicial working hours on account of references on the demise of judges and lawyers, farewell to judges and judges being on leave/official tours during the year. There was no abstention from work by the Bar throughout the year, the records also revealed. Case Clearance Rate 2019 114.91 % 2020 73.45 % 2021 81.67 % 2022 133.59 % 2023 112.11 % Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp