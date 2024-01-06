Pandian’s Naveen Niwas invite for poll performers

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian on Friday announced that BJD candidates who will win by record margins in the general elections this year will be invited to Naveen Niwas.

Addressing an ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ programme at Baliyatra ground here, Pandian asserted that BJD’s position remains strong and its candidates would win in all the Assembly segments of Cuttack district. But, the victory margin should surpass all previous records, he said.

Urging BJD workers to ensure the party improves its vote share to over 50 per cent in the forthcoming elections, he said “I am aware of the margin in 2014 and 2019. Wining is not an issue for BJD. Rather, the victory margin is important,” he said.

“Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who considers the 4.5 crore people of Odisha as his family is working relentlessly and coming up with ambitious schemes for each section of society. He talks little and believes in work. In his fifth term, he has accorded maximum importance to all-round development of Cuttack,” said Pandian adding, Odisha would witness even more growth in the next 10 years.

Stating the renovation and beautification of British-era Taladanda canal which had turned into a drain has been accomplished within a year, the 5T chairman said transformation of SCB Medical College and Hospital into an AIIMS Plus institution was initiated along with conceptualisation of Puri Srimandir Parikrama project. Similarly, the old Badambadi bus stand has been replaced with state-of-the-art Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT).

Urging BJD workers to enrol 10 to 15 per cent of the rural population, excluded from Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) from January 6 to 16, under BSKY Nabin Card, Pandian said people residing in urban areas would avail the benefits of the scheme in the next phase.

“As there are no banks in several gram panchayats of Cuttack district due to which Mission Shakti women are facing difficulties, steps are being taken to set up ‘Ama Bank’ in such areas. Similarly, after transformation of high schools, the state government has initiated steps for transforming higher secondary schools and colleges,” he said.

LaccMI Yojana which has already been introduced in 14 districts will be launched by the chief minister in Cuttack by the end of February. The scheme will help women and students travel for Rs 5, the 5T chairman informed.

‘State’s folk art to be developed further’

Bhubaneswar: Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian said offices for associations of folk artists and culture will be opened at block and district levels to empower artists further. Addressing members of district associations of folk artists at Lok Seva Bhawan here, Pandian said the associations will be included under the 5T initiative for their further growth. Stating folk art is the best medium for spreading awareness, he said the economic development of folk artists is vital for its survival

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CUTTACK: Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian on Friday announced that BJD candidates who will win by record margins in the general elections this year will be invited to Naveen Niwas. Addressing an ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ programme at Baliyatra ground here, Pandian asserted that BJD’s position remains strong and its candidates would win in all the Assembly segments of Cuttack district. But, the victory margin should surpass all previous records, he said. Urging BJD workers to ensure the party improves its vote share to over 50 per cent in the forthcoming elections, he said “I am aware of the margin in 2014 and 2019. Wining is not an issue for BJD. Rather, the victory margin is important,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who considers the 4.5 crore people of Odisha as his family is working relentlessly and coming up with ambitious schemes for each section of society. He talks little and believes in work. In his fifth term, he has accorded maximum importance to all-round development of Cuttack,” said Pandian adding, Odisha would witness even more growth in the next 10 years. Stating the renovation and beautification of British-era Taladanda canal which had turned into a drain has been accomplished within a year, the 5T chairman said transformation of SCB Medical College and Hospital into an AIIMS Plus institution was initiated along with conceptualisation of Puri Srimandir Parikrama project. Similarly, the old Badambadi bus stand has been replaced with state-of-the-art Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT). Urging BJD workers to enrol 10 to 15 per cent of the rural population, excluded from Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) from January 6 to 16, under BSKY Nabin Card, Pandian said people residing in urban areas would avail the benefits of the scheme in the next phase. “As there are no banks in several gram panchayats of Cuttack district due to which Mission Shakti women are facing difficulties, steps are being taken to set up ‘Ama Bank’ in such areas. Similarly, after transformation of high schools, the state government has initiated steps for transforming higher secondary schools and colleges,” he said. LaccMI Yojana which has already been introduced in 14 districts will be launched by the chief minister in Cuttack by the end of February. The scheme will help women and students travel for Rs 5, the 5T chairman informed. ‘State’s folk art to be developed further’ Bhubaneswar: Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian said offices for associations of folk artists and culture will be opened at block and district levels to empower artists further. Addressing members of district associations of folk artists at Lok Seva Bhawan here, Pandian said the associations will be included under the 5T initiative for their further growth. Stating folk art is the best medium for spreading awareness, he said the economic development of folk artists is vital for its survival Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp