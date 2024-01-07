Chariots begin ‘arpan’ collection from across Odisha

By Express News Service

PURI/ROURKELA /NIMAPARA: With a few days left for inauguration of the Srimandir Parikrama, several arpan rathas (chariots) were launched across Puri, Rourkela and Nimapara here on Saturday for collection of white rice and betel nut from the households. The holy articles will be consecrated at the Srimandir for the inaugural ceremony of Srimandir Parikrama project on January 17.

In Puri, as many as 15 arpan rathas were launched on the day which will visit all the villages in 11 blocks of the district for collection of white rice and betel nut. On the day, chants of ‘Haribol’ and ‘Jai Jagannath’ reverberated in the air as three arpan rathas were flagged off by local MLA Jayant Kumar Sarangi and chairman of Sadar block Dibakar Patra at Puri town here.

The chariots containing a big pot and a container will be used for storing the arpan. Meanwhile, sankirtan mandalis will lead the procession of arpan collection and visit the houses to collect the items.The holy items, after collection from the blocks, will be deposited at the Sadar block office before January 15 and further submitted to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Meanwhile in Rourkela, around 16 arpan rathas were flagged off across the city on the occasion. The chariots have been arranged by the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC).Labour and ESI Minister Sarada Prasad Nayak was present at the launching of the campaign at the Jagannath temple in Basanti Colony, while RN Pali BJD MLA Subrat Tarai graced the event at Jagannath temple in Sector-3.

Nayak said the efforts are aimed at promoting, preserving and protecting the Jagannath culture and also enlighten the future generation about the essence of the culture. RMC commissioner Subhankar Mohapatra was present at both venues.In Nimapara, the chariot was inaugurated at Badaikilo village by legislator Samir Ranjan Dash. The chariot moved through 20 villages across Nimapara block for collection of white rice and betel nut.

