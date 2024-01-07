Home States Odisha

Dolphin census to kick off from Jan 20

The team members will scout the marine sanctuary and nearby water bodies of Bhitarkanika to count the dolphins, informed forest range officer Pradosh Moharana.

Published: 07th January 2024 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2024 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The three-day dolphin census will kick off at Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary and its nearby areas in Kendrapara from January 20 to 23. Nine teams will be engaged in the enumeration exercise even as the census report will depend heavily on sighting forms. The team members will scout the marine sanctuary and nearby water bodies of Bhitarkanika to count the dolphins, informed forest range officer Pradosh Moharana.

The enumerators will use GPS to map the exact location of the dolphins during the census, the officer added. Gahirmatha was declared a marine sanctuary in 1997 by the state government to protect the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles at Gahirmatha beach.As per the census last year, 550 dolphins, including six Irrawaddy, 281 bottlenose, 208  humpback, 52 striped and three spinner species were found in the park, Moharana added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dolphin Kendrapara

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp