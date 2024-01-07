In Odisha hospital, identity mix-up gets murkier as man dies ‘twice in a week’

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The tragic consequences of the identity mix up of the victims following the December 29 blast at Hi-Tech medical college and hospital does not seem to end even as it claimed the third life on Friday night. One of the three workers Dilip Samantray - who was initially declared dead and then alive after a week of the incident - also passed away hours after being taken off ventilator and revealing his true identity. He was earlier identified as his co-worker Jyoti Ranjan Mallick by police and hospital officials.

The real Jyoti had succumbed on December 31, but as the hospital records showed his name as Dilip, the body was handed over to the latter’s family. Unable to bear the trauma of losing her husband, Dilip’s wife had committed suicide. After regaining consciousness, Dilip was reportedly upset over the identity mix-up with Jyoti. He was agitated as his and Jyoti’s family members continued to confront each other throughout Friday over his identity, said sources.

He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday night and succumbed. “Dilip was put on ventilator and cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was performed on him. Despite all efforts to save him, he succumbed at about 3 am,” said Hi-Tech Hospital’s CEO, Dr Smita Padhi.

Meanwhile, struggling to recover from the serious goof-up, police have decided to conduct a DNA test before handing over the body to his family members. “Dilip’s body will be preserved at AIIMS for DNA test. Due to legal complications, his body will be handed over to his family only after receiving the DNA test report,” said a senior police officer.

However, the man’s family have been left completely shattered by his demise for the second time in a week. His mother Ahalya, who had rushed to the hospital after receiving the news of her son being alive, and spent the entire night under a tree on the hospital’s premises in the cold in his wait. But, she received the news of his demise again.

“I had promised to donate a bell at Somnath Temple in Jatni’s Harirajpur after learning my son was alive. My prayers had been answered. But, I have no reason to live now as my son and daughter in-law have both left me,” the disconsolate mother said.

People of Dilip’s village, however, have not been convinced about the reasons given by the hospital for his death. They alleged the hospital authorities and police were hand-in-glove to suppress the matter. “Dilip’s death seems suspicious. We suspect foul play as he could have possibly revealed about the lapses of Hi-Tech Hospital in implementing safety measures for its outsourced workers”, Sashikanta said.

The Refrigeration Association of Odisha has also demanded a thorough inquiry into the explosion at Hi-Tech Hospital. “So far, no inquiry has been conducted into the explosion or the deaths of the AC technicians. The state government must appoint experts to probe the entire incident thoroughly,” association secretary Ranjit Kumar Mohapatra said.Meanwhile, Ahalya has lodged a complaint at Mancheswar police station alleging police and Hi-Tech authorities tried to suppress the incident and are responsible for her son’s death.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The tragic consequences of the identity mix up of the victims following the December 29 blast at Hi-Tech medical college and hospital does not seem to end even as it claimed the third life on Friday night. One of the three workers Dilip Samantray - who was initially declared dead and then alive after a week of the incident - also passed away hours after being taken off ventilator and revealing his true identity. He was earlier identified as his co-worker Jyoti Ranjan Mallick by police and hospital officials. The real Jyoti had succumbed on December 31, but as the hospital records showed his name as Dilip, the body was handed over to the latter’s family. Unable to bear the trauma of losing her husband, Dilip’s wife had committed suicide. After regaining consciousness, Dilip was reportedly upset over the identity mix-up with Jyoti. He was agitated as his and Jyoti’s family members continued to confront each other throughout Friday over his identity, said sources. He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday night and succumbed. “Dilip was put on ventilator and cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was performed on him. Despite all efforts to save him, he succumbed at about 3 am,” said Hi-Tech Hospital’s CEO, Dr Smita Padhi.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, struggling to recover from the serious goof-up, police have decided to conduct a DNA test before handing over the body to his family members. “Dilip’s body will be preserved at AIIMS for DNA test. Due to legal complications, his body will be handed over to his family only after receiving the DNA test report,” said a senior police officer. However, the man’s family have been left completely shattered by his demise for the second time in a week. His mother Ahalya, who had rushed to the hospital after receiving the news of her son being alive, and spent the entire night under a tree on the hospital’s premises in the cold in his wait. But, she received the news of his demise again. “I had promised to donate a bell at Somnath Temple in Jatni’s Harirajpur after learning my son was alive. My prayers had been answered. But, I have no reason to live now as my son and daughter in-law have both left me,” the disconsolate mother said. People of Dilip’s village, however, have not been convinced about the reasons given by the hospital for his death. They alleged the hospital authorities and police were hand-in-glove to suppress the matter. “Dilip’s death seems suspicious. We suspect foul play as he could have possibly revealed about the lapses of Hi-Tech Hospital in implementing safety measures for its outsourced workers”, Sashikanta said. The Refrigeration Association of Odisha has also demanded a thorough inquiry into the explosion at Hi-Tech Hospital. “So far, no inquiry has been conducted into the explosion or the deaths of the AC technicians. The state government must appoint experts to probe the entire incident thoroughly,” association secretary Ranjit Kumar Mohapatra said.Meanwhile, Ahalya has lodged a complaint at Mancheswar police station alleging police and Hi-Tech authorities tried to suppress the incident and are responsible for her son’s death. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp