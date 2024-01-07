Home States Odisha

Now diarrhoea hits Cuttack, 30 affected

Cuttack CDMO Makaranda Beura visited the village to take stock of the situation and confirmed the outbreak of diarrhoea was caused by use of contaminated water from an open well.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Over 30 cases of diarrhoea have been reported from Bishnupur village in Tigiria block in the last two days. Though official figures state 21 people are suffering from diarrhoea in the village, locals said over 30 people including women and children are undergoing treatment for the disease.

Official sources said, 21 persons suffering from diarrhoea were admitted to Bindhanima CHC and Athagarh sub-divisional hospital of whom 10 have already been discharged. Two of the patients including a pregnant woman were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital after their condition deteriorated.  

“Water from the open well somehow had got contaminated. We have already disinfected the well on which 12 families depend for drinking water. Temporary water tanks have been installed in the village and people advised to use water from them,” he said.

