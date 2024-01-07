Home States Odisha

Odisha CM has sanctioned Rs 1,038 crore for Balasore district: 5T chairman Pandian

He thanked local people for their humanitarian efforts in saving lives in Bahanaga train accident in June last year

Published: 07th January 2024

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurating the Burla indoor stadium. Also seen is 5T chairman VK Pandian| Express

By Express News Service

BALASORE: 5T chairman VK Pandian on Saturday said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has provided Rs 1,038 crore within the last six months for development of the district. Pandian, who is on a visit to Balasore, attended the Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha event in Balasore town and reviewed the ongoing development works of major projects including construction of roads, temples, bridges, mega piped water supply (PWS) and irrigation.

Addressing the event, the 5T chairman said the CM has sanctioned Rs 235 crore for establishment of a mega water supply project in Balasore municipality to cater to the drinking water issues of the people. “Besides, around Rs 113 crore has also been sanctioned for construction of a high level bridge at Balaramgadi,” he stated.

Announcing that the state government has begun registration for the BSKY Nabin card to cater to the health issues faced by the people of rural areas, Pandian stated that the registration process to apply for the health card began on Saturday. He directed BJD workers to visit people door-to-door to encourage them for the registration.

Pandian also participated in the Nua-O programme being organised at Police ground in Balasore, interacted with students of various colleges and encouraged them to utilise the platform to showcase their talents. He also distributed tricycles to the physically-challenged people on the occasion.

He further reviewed the progress of development works of the Teaching Hospital and Cancer hospital of FM MCH for which the government has sanctioned Rs 369.32 crore. The 5T chairman also visited Bahanaga and reviewed the ongoing projects undertaken for Rs 6 crore which includes development of Bahanaga school under 5T transformation initiative, developing Bahanaga into a model gram panchayat and transformation of the primary health centre.

He thanked the people for their humanitarian efforts in saving lives in the tragic train accidents that occurred in June last year. He interacted with the public at Balasore, Nilagiri and Soro.Pandian also reviewed the development works of Salandi main canal, Bankatira barrage, Panchalingeswar temple, Khirachora Gopinath temple and Chandaneswar temple.Notably, the 5T chairman had visited the district six months back on June 22 during which he had collected around 840 grievance petitions from the people. Only 80 grievances are pending as of now.

