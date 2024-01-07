Outsiders calling shots in Odisha: Congress leader Ajoy Kumar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Newly-appointed Congress in-charge of Odisha Ajoy Kumar on Saturday launched a strident attack on the ruling BJD stating that it had outsourced the state government to outsiders.

On his maiden visit to the state after the new assignment, Kumar told mediapersons that the state is being run by some outsiders who are controlling all businesses and major projects are being awarded to them. As a result, jobs are also going to outsiders.

“Where will the people of the state go if their jobs and businesses are taken away by outsiders. They should drive away the outsiders as Odisha is of the Odias, by the Odias and for the Odias,” Kumar said adding, Congress will go to the people with the slogan ‘Odisha for Odias.’

Alleging BJD is hand in glove with BJP, the former MP from Jamshedpur said this is precisely the reason no raids have been conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Odisha.Asserting the Congress is vastly improving its strength in the state, Kumar said a survey indicates the party is in a good position in at least 70 Assembly seats and there will be a contest in 15 seats. It has a better chance of winning in 12-14 Lok Sabha seats.

Stating Congress is like Lord Hanuman, Kumar said the party’s workers and leaders have to recognise their strength. The former IPS officer-turned-politician said people loyal to Congress and its ideology will get tickets for the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Winnability will be the major factor in distribution of party tickets which will be distributed in a transparent manner. The party will welcome back leaders who had left for some reason or the other, he added.

“I have requested the president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) to revoke the suspension of party leaders ahead of the polls. However, those having a tacit understanding with BJD or BJP will not be given party tickets,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Newly-appointed Congress in-charge of Odisha Ajoy Kumar on Saturday launched a strident attack on the ruling BJD stating that it had outsourced the state government to outsiders. On his maiden visit to the state after the new assignment, Kumar told mediapersons that the state is being run by some outsiders who are controlling all businesses and major projects are being awarded to them. As a result, jobs are also going to outsiders. “Where will the people of the state go if their jobs and businesses are taken away by outsiders. They should drive away the outsiders as Odisha is of the Odias, by the Odias and for the Odias,” Kumar said adding, Congress will go to the people with the slogan ‘Odisha for Odias.’googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Alleging BJD is hand in glove with BJP, the former MP from Jamshedpur said this is precisely the reason no raids have been conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Odisha.Asserting the Congress is vastly improving its strength in the state, Kumar said a survey indicates the party is in a good position in at least 70 Assembly seats and there will be a contest in 15 seats. It has a better chance of winning in 12-14 Lok Sabha seats. Stating Congress is like Lord Hanuman, Kumar said the party’s workers and leaders have to recognise their strength. The former IPS officer-turned-politician said people loyal to Congress and its ideology will get tickets for the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Winnability will be the major factor in distribution of party tickets which will be distributed in a transparent manner. The party will welcome back leaders who had left for some reason or the other, he added. “I have requested the president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) to revoke the suspension of party leaders ahead of the polls. However, those having a tacit understanding with BJD or BJP will not be given party tickets,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp