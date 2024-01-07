Strive to achieve 100 per cent credit target: Odisha CM to banks

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday exhorted commercial banks, operating in the state, to continue the momentum of achieving a 100 per cent annual credit plan target in the current financial year like they did in 2022-23.

Presenting cash awards to champion banks for their performance in priority sector lending at Loka Seva Bhawan, the chief minister said, “I attach utmost priority to the three fundamental pillars of our economy - Agriculture, MSMEs and Mission Shakti Groups.”

Adequate availability of credit to core sectors like agriculture, allied sectors, MSMEs, and women SHGs is a pre-requisite to build up an economy with a strong foundation, he added.

Congratulating the award winning banks, the chief minister hoped the banks will be an inspiration for others for enhancement of credit disbursement to priority sectors. As the state has fixed an ambitious annual credit plan of Rs 1.60 lakh crore, the chief minister expressed confidence that all districts and banks will work closely to achieve the target and fulfill the aspirations of the people.

The state has created a new milestone by achieving 100 per cent target under ACP of Rs 1.35 lakh crore for the first time in 2022-23, he said while urging the banks to continue the momentum. The best performing banks received Rs 5 lakh as first prize, Rs 3 lakh as second and Rs 2 lakh as third for the three core sectors. In farm sector lending, while SBI Jaipatna ADB branch, Kalahandi received the first prize, Axis Bank, Berhampur branch received second and SBI Semiliguda branch, Koraput the third prize.

For MSME lending, Bank of India Jayadev Vihar Branch Khurda received the first prize, PNB Balasore branch the second and UCO Bank Jeypore branch the third prize. For lending to women SHGs, UCO Bank Bhogarai, Balasore received the first prize, SBI Salepur ADB, Cuttack the second and SBI Sadheipalli Sundergarh the third prize.

