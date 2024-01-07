Three arrested for duping lakhs of rupees on pretext of providing jobs in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Three persons were arrested in separate incidents on Saturday for allegedly duping lakhs of rupees from gullible unemployed youths on the pretext of providing them jobs. In the first incident, Berhampur town police nabbed two persons for cheating youths on the promise of providing them jobs at Fino Payments Bank. Police said the accused, Rabi Narayan Maharana and Rinku Patra Doki, committed the offence by posing as bank officials.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said the matter came to the fore after one Suman Acharya on January 4 filed a complained alleging that the accused that taken around Rs 6.5 lakh from him to engage his vehicles on rent with the bank, besides providing job. They, however, did not return his money.

During investigation, it came to light that the duo had prepared fake IDs and stamps of the bank and collected around Rs 2,500-Rs 3,000 from unemployed youths on the pretext of giving them jobs at the bank. Two offer letters, identity cards, bank passbooks and resumes of various college students were recovered from their possession. Town IIC Suresh Tripathy said around 150 youths have so far registered complaint against the duo.

Meanwhile Pattapur police arrested a 43-year-old man from Astaranga in Puri for duping people of lakhs of rupees on job promise. Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena said the accused Prakash Chandra Behera had duped Rs 6.5 lakh from a person to provide his son a government job.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BERHAMPUR: Three persons were arrested in separate incidents on Saturday for allegedly duping lakhs of rupees from gullible unemployed youths on the pretext of providing them jobs. In the first incident, Berhampur town police nabbed two persons for cheating youths on the promise of providing them jobs at Fino Payments Bank. Police said the accused, Rabi Narayan Maharana and Rinku Patra Doki, committed the offence by posing as bank officials. Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said the matter came to the fore after one Suman Acharya on January 4 filed a complained alleging that the accused that taken around Rs 6.5 lakh from him to engage his vehicles on rent with the bank, besides providing job. They, however, did not return his money. During investigation, it came to light that the duo had prepared fake IDs and stamps of the bank and collected around Rs 2,500-Rs 3,000 from unemployed youths on the pretext of giving them jobs at the bank. Two offer letters, identity cards, bank passbooks and resumes of various college students were recovered from their possession. Town IIC Suresh Tripathy said around 150 youths have so far registered complaint against the duo.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile Pattapur police arrested a 43-year-old man from Astaranga in Puri for duping people of lakhs of rupees on job promise. Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena said the accused Prakash Chandra Behera had duped Rs 6.5 lakh from a person to provide his son a government job. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp