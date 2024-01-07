Home States Odisha

Two minor siblings drown in village pond in Odisha

According to reports, the two children were playing near a village pond near their house when they slipped into the water accidentally.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In an unfortunate incident, two minor siblings reportedly drowned while playing near a village pond in Kulasahi village within Mangalpur police limits in Jajpur district on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Kanha (3) and his two-year-old sister Rupa, children of Manas Jena of the village.

According to reports, the two children were playing near a village pond near their house when they slipped into the water accidentally. Though their mother was cooking nearby, she rushed out to check on the children but could not locate them. Then she raised an alarm following which, the family members and neighbours started searching for the children.

Later, they spotted them floating in the pond. Both the children were rescued and taken to Mangalapur community health centre (CHC) where doctors declared them received dead.On being informed, Mangalapur police reached the spot, seized the bodies and sent them for postmortem.A case of unnatural death has been registered in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway.

