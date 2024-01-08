BJD faces litmus test in Raghunath Pali Assembly seat

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

ROURKELA: The ruling BJD seems to be in a tight spot in the important Raghunath (RN) Pali Assembly constituency with a consistent drop in its victory margins and steady rise in vote share of arch rival BJP in the last three elections.

After delimitation in 2008, RN Pali seat was reserved for SC category with incumbent BJD legislator and former transport minister Subrat Tarai scoring a hat-trick with wins in 2009, 2014 and 2019 elections. But Tarai seems to be standing on shaky ground. Though he secured 44,815 votes in 2019 polls, his victory margin was only 4,484 votes.

BJP’s Jagabandhu Behera managed to pocket 40,131 votes. Tarai’s subdued performance was also attributed to BJD rebel Prasanta Sethi who contested the election on Congress ticket and secured 20,026 votes. In 2009, Tarai had won with a lead of 18,171 votes which dropped to 16,041 in 2014 elections.

On the other hand, the BJP in 2009 polls had bagged 11,398 votes which increased to 33,033 in 2014 and to 40,131 in 2019.With around 1.74 lakh votes, RN Pali consists of the entire industrial township of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) and seven gram panchayats of the adjacent Lathikata block.

Political observers feel the signs are not good for BJD as BJP is on the rise in RN Pali. Tarai is up against anti-incumbency and faces a litmus test to retain the seat for the fourth time in a row.Sources said BJD insiders are advocating for a new face from the seat in 2024 polls but it would be a hard choice for the party leadership to drop a sitting MLA. Incidentally, Sethi after quitting Congress in June 2023, is also trying to return to BJD.

BJD’s Rourkela organisational district president Halu Mundari admitted that RN Pali would witness a tight fight. “Election would be fought in the name of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and good works of the government would ensure the party’s victory,” he said.

Political analysts opine that the BJP stands a good chance to stage an upset in the constituency. The saffron party has to play its cards really well to cash in on the nationalistic sentiments of urban voters who are increasingly tilting towards BJP and also counter the doles offered by the BJD government.

After suffering defeats in 2014 and 2019 polls, BJP’s Behera stands little chance while the names of Durga Tanti, Vyasadev Nath, Sarat Parichha and Rohit Tanti are doing the rounds as possible party candidates.

Panposh organisational president of BJP Latika Patnaik claimed that the party is in a winning position in RN Pali due to a strong Modi wave.

