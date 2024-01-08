Coffee plantation revitalises degraded forests, raises hope

Umashankar Kar By

Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Kalahandi district administration is geared up to revive podu-infected degraded forests by promoting coffee plantation in the Thuamul Rampur block. Initially, the soil conservation department attempted coffee cultivation on 800 acre in Thuamul Rampur block two decades ago. Unfortunately, due to poor management and destruction of shady trees by local residents, the project was abandoned.

In 2022-23, coffee plantation was taken up over a 10 ha (25 acre) in Kaniguma village, Thuamul Rampur block, in collaboration with local Women Self-Help Groups (WSHGs) under the supervision of project director, Watersheds, Kalahandi, Prasanna Kumar Jena.The coffee growers have received their first installment of coffee subsidy from Coffee Board of India towards engagement as labour in coffee plantation area.Encouraged by initial success, the Coffee Board has given the green signal for expanding coffee cultivation in Koraput, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal districts.

In 2023-24, it was targeted to grow coffee in 300 ha of which 139 ha has already been covered in different gram panchayats (GPs) like Thuamul Rampur, Gopalpur, Kaniguma, Kiapadar, Mahulpatna, and Odri, said Jena, adding, the WSHGs in Thuamul Rampur block, raised coffee saplings for the plantation.

Approximately 348 coffee grower farmers are set to receive coffee tree Patta and subsidies from the Coffee Board.To support the livelihood of growers during the four-year gestation period, various Natural Resource Management (NRM) activities like cattle-proof trenching and stone bunding were undertaken.

The labourers were engaged in MGNREGS activities which will ultimately reduce migration. Spices like black pepper, ginger, and turmeric were encouraged alongside coffee cultivation, aiming to provide additional income. The tribal population engaged in coffee plantation is expected to earn up to Rs 1.25 lakh per acre, Jena stated.Women Self-Help Groups in Thuamul Rampur and Mahulpatna have now been actively engaged in raising coffee nurseries and received financial support for supplying a coffee saplings.

Spillover seedlings from the existing coffee nurseries will be planted during the 2024-25 season. The initiative not only rejuvenates the environment but also empowers local communities, providing sustainable income sources and reducing tribal migration through innovative agricultural practices.

