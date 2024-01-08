Home States Odisha

Complete Kalamandal on time: VK Pandian to Odisha officials

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian on Sunday visited the site of Kalamandal, the largest convention centre of the state government. The centre, being constructed near Sainik School, is expected to be ready within four months. Pandian reviewed the progress of the construction and directed the managing director of Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) which is constructing Kalamandal for the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department, to complete the work on time.

Sources said, the 5T chairman also suggested to design the interior of Kalamandal keeping in view the aesthetics of Odisha’s culture and heritage by teaming up with Culture department. Pandian visited Akhyara Bhoomi, constructed by the Works department on the premises of Kalamandal. The first Odia Language conference will be held at Akhyara Bhoomi from February 3 to 5. A commemorative arch reflecting the Kalingan style of architecture in khondalite stone will adorn the Akhyara Bhoomi. which will be an attraction for youth reminding them of the rich heritage of classical Odia language.

As per a release issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO) it was decided to make space for future expansion of the building and to leave the basement for parking for visitors of this cultural convention centre. The 5T chairman also suggested to plant trees at the space so that the entire campus looks green.

