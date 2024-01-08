Home States Odisha

Dense fog warning for parts of Odisha

The national weather forecaster has issued a dense fog warning for isolated places in Cuttack, Puri, Khurda and 13 other districts.

BHUBANESWAR: IMD on Sunday issued a dense fog warning for parts of Odisha for the next two days. While dense fog is likely to occur at one or two places in Cuttack, Puri, Khurda and 14 other districts on Monday morning, shallow to moderate fog may occur at a few places in southern region and Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts during the period.

The national weather forecaster has issued a dense fog warning for isolated places in Cuttack, Puri, Khurda and 13 other districts, while shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at a few places in coastal region and Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Keonjhar districts on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

