Devotees throng Grand Road as Arpan Rath rolls in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: With just a few days left for the inauguration of Srimandir Parikrama, a multitude of devotees gathered near the Haribaldev Jew temple on Grand Road here to attend the launch of ceremonial procession for Arpan Rath on Sunday.

Baripada municipality chairperson, Krushnananda Mohanty, along with Rajya Sabha member Mamata Mohanta, former deputy speaker Sananda Marandi and many others participated in the event amidst devotional fervour.

The priests at Haribaldev Jew temple conducted religious rituals and chanted mantras as a symbolic pot was consecrated for the collection of white rice and betel nuts for the Parikrama launch in Puri. The pot was then placed on the Arpan Rath, commencing its journey towards various localities.

Devotees, accompanied by municipality staff, moved along with the procession door-to-door to collect rice and betel nuts.The Rath, set to traverse all 28 wards, will collect offerings from each household, which will then be sent to Puri, according to municipal officials.

