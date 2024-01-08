Early detection is key to treating cancer: Experts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The incidence of cancer is rising at a fast rate with 1.93 crore new cases of cancer reported every year worldwide. Asian countries are contributing around 50 per cent of the new cases, said health experts at a seminar organised by Utkal Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital, here on Sunday.

India contributes to about 13 lakh of new cases every year and most common cancers are oral, breast, stomach, colorectal, gynaecological and lung. The changes in lifestyle, dietary habits, consumption of tobacco, obesity and lack of exercise are attributed to the spike in cancer cases in the country. Awareness among the population as well as health care providers can contribute a lot to the prevention and detection of cancer at the early stage, they said.

Four eminent oncologists Prof KB Das, Prof CR Nayak, Prof Lalatendu Sarangi and Prof PK Das were felicitated with UCC Achiever Award 2024 for their enormous contribution for cancer care.Managing director Dr Pragyan Ranjan Gharai, organising chairman Dr Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, dean Prof Prafulla Kumar Das and organising secretary Dr Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra were present.

