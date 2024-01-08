Migratory bird count up in Bhitarkanika park

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The number of migratory birds flocking to mangrove forests of Bhitarkanika National Park has increased this year.A total of 1,51,421 migratory birds belonging to 121 species were counted at the park during the annual census which was conducted on January 6. Last year, 1,38,107 birds of 144 species were sighted in the park.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of the park Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav said the number of migratory birds visiting Bhitarkanika increased this year due to availability of open space following eviction of vast tracts of illegal prawn farms by the Revenue and Forest departments. The increase in number of avian guests is a good sign for bird conservation programmes in the state.

He further informed that 18 teams consisting of around 70 people including noted ornithologists, wildlife activists and officials of wildlife organisations took part in the bird count in the park.“We sighted around 28,090 large whistling ducks and 22,035 lesser whistling ducks during the avian census. Other important birds counted in the park are grebes, pelicans, finfoot, jacanas, gulls, terns, skimmer, gray-headed lapwing, terek sandpiper and painted snipe,” the DFO said.

The winged visitors started arriving in November as the park provides a hospitable alternate habitat compared to the extreme freezing conditions in their natural habitats in the northern hemisphere. Now, the park has come alive with the arrival of the avian guests.

