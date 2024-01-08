NHRC notice on compensation to differently-abled youth

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a show cause notice to the state government as to why compensation of Rs 1 lakh should not be paid to a tribal youth, whose family planning surgery was conducted without his consent.

Acting on a petition, the apex human rights panel has asked the chief secretary to respond to the notice within six weeks. On August 3, last year, staff of Mathili sub-divisional hospital in Malkangiri district had allegedly conducted vasectomy on a differently-abled tribal unmarried youth without taking his consent. He was among five persons from Ambaguda and nearby villages who underwent the procedure that day.

The matter came to fore after a group of social activists brought it to the notice of the CDMO alleging the local health staff did so to meet their target of family planning operations. The youth was taken to the hospital on the pretext of regular health check up and given Rs 2,000 incentive post surgery.

Stating the family planning surgery was conducted in violation of the government guideline and protocol, petitioner Radhakanta Tripathy said human rights of the youth were infringed due to the negligence on part of the surgeon and the ASHA worker, who took him to the hospital.

Pursuant to the directions of the NHRC, special secretary of Health and Family Welfare department had stated the incentive of Rs 2,000 was not paid to the beneficiary but the ASHA worker as the victim did not have a bank account. The surgeon also admitted his negligence and suggested the recanalisation of the no-scalpel vasectomy (NSV) needed to be done after obtaining consent from the client.

Superintendent of Mathili SDH will ensure provision of travel, procedure related requirements and necessary coordination support for the same. After considering the reports, the NHRC observed the case to be a fit case for award of compensation.

