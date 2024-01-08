Odisha cops put up posters of theft accused

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After failing to nab the burglar gangs involved in the recent spree of thefts in city apartments, police have begun putting up posters of at least six suspects seeking help from the general public in tracing them.The police have also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 to those who share reliable information on the suspects.

Police said the burglars are Bangladeshi nationals. The photographs of the suspects were collected from CCTV footages near the apartments where they committed the theft. The posters have been put up so that the people can identify them if they see them and inform the police.

“The miscreants are involved in at least six thefts from different apartments. The posters have been put up at railway station, Baramunda bus stand and other places,” said a senior police officer.The posters have also been displayed in various apartments in a bid to alert security guards and watchmen if they notice the accused in their neighbourhoods.

About 300 posters have been put up along with the photographs of the suspects with a message for the public reading, “The accused have looted gold ornaments and valuables from flats and houses. People are requested to inform police about these miscreants by dialling 7077798111 or 0674-3510199. The identity and addresses of the informers will be kept confidential. They will be given cash prize of Rs 10,000 on sharing reliable information.”

