Orissa HC notice to govt over fish-meat in vicinity of Balukhand sanctuary

The market is coming up within 500 metre of  the  eco-sensitive zone of the sanctuary

Published: 08th January 2024 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2024 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued notices to state government on alleged construction of a fish and meat market inside the restricted 500 metre eco-sensitive zone of Konark-Balukhand Wildlife Sanctuary.The division bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman issued the notices on Thursday on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking intervention against construction of the fish and meat market at a distance of 500 mtr from the sanctuary.

The PIL assumes significance as the Konark-Balukhand Wildlife Sanctuary, designated in 1984, is a potential site for development of eco-tourism. It is home to herds of black buck and spotted deer. Other animals found in the sanctuary include jungle cat, hyena, jackal, variety of reptiles and birds.

Konark-based Odisha Biodiversity Conservation Foundation (OBCF)’s trustee Binayak Swain filed the petition. While arguing on the petitioner’s behalf advocate Shivsankar Mohanty sought relocation of the fish and meat market. Mohanty contended that though an area has been earmarked as market space for setting up a fish and market in the master plan of Konark, the executive officer of Konark notified area council (NAC) had deviated from the master plan and located it inside the eco-sensitive zone area of the sanctuary.

The division bench took it on record and issued notices to the principal secretary Housing and Urban Development department, Gop tehsildar, executive officer Konark NAC and divisional forest officer, Puri Wildlife Division. However, the bench did not fix any deadline for filing of replies by the respondents and date for hearing on the matter.

The petition further alleged that the executive officer had proceeded with the “illegal action” inside the restricted area without taking prior permission of the collector of Puri, who is the chairman of the managing committee of eco-sensitive zone of Konark-Balukhand Wildlife Sanctuary.

