Poor social media outreach of BJP ticket aspirants in Odisha irks central leaders

BHUBANESWAR: Though BJP is optimistic about forming the next government in the state with party leaders giving different winning numbers from time to time, the central leaders of the party are concerned over the lack of public contact and poor social media connections of elected representatives and ticket aspirants in an election year.

The issue figured prominently during the two-day brainstorming session of state BJP leaders with three central office-bearers comprising party’s national organising secretary BL Santosh, general secretary and Odisha in-charge Sunil Bansal and co-in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar at Rourkela on January 4 and 5.

After completion of nine years of Narendra Modi government, the BJP launched a series of public outreach programmes with the objective of presenting a report card on the performance of the NDA government with special emphasis on the welfare schemes for different sections of the electorate.

“The participation of the state leaders especially MPs and MLAs, barring a few, is not at all satisfactory. As most of the leaders are not active on social media platforms, a concerned Santosh hinted that the party at the central level is keeping tab on the individual leaders and their link with the people,” sources in the party said.

Sources further said the central organising secretary of the party has reports that many people of the state are still not aware about the welfare schemes of the Modi government and he attributed this to lack of public connect of BJP leaders and workers. Santosh said it is the responsibility of the morchas to reach out to different sections of the society and give a clear picture of what the Modi government did for them in nine years vis-a-vis the performance of the BJD government in last 23 years.

With focus on Odisha, the back-to-back meeting of the three central office-bearers with the state and RSS leaders assume significance. Apart from discussing the strategy to be adopted by the party in the state, Santosh emphasised on increasing the vote share of the BJP by at least 10 per cent.

