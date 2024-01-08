Shifted to Kapilash a day back, tusker dies in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A 40-year-old male tusker which was shifted to Kapilash elephant rescue centre on Saturday, died early on Sunday morning. The tusker had trampled two persons in Boudh and was tranquilised before being shifted to the centre. It seemed normal when it reached Kapilash centre and was under constant observation of a panel of doctors, said sources in the centre.The tusker had consumed food and water after reaching the centre but was found dead on the day.

Angul RCCF Sudhansu Khera, DFO Sumit Kar and doctors reached the spot and launched an investigation. “The elephant was tranquilised in Boudh and seemed normal here. It died due to cardiac arrest borne out of stress and other conditions,” said the DFO in a statement.In the evening, a post-mortem was conducted by veterinarians from Satkosia, Nandankanan and Kapilash. The samples collected from the tusker’s carcass have been sent to OUAT for further examination.

“The tusker was normal when it came and was under constant monitoring by around 25 to 35 forest personnel in the centre. As per preliminary report, the tusker died due to cardiac arrest. However, the tusker had an erratic behaviour even in Boudh,” added Kar.

