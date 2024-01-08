Union Ministers to lay foundation of Paradip harbour upgrade

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Fisheries Parshottam Rupala and his Ports, Shipping and Waterways counterpart Sarbananda Sonowal will lay the foundation for a project to modernise and upgrade Paradip fishing harbour on Monday.

The Central government has approved a proposal of Paradip Port Authority for modernisation and upgradation of Paradip fishing harbour at an estimated cost of Rs 108.91 crore with full funding under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) in convergence with Sagarmala scheme of the Ministry of Ports. The project will be completed in 18 months.

The Paradip fishing harbour with an enclosed area of around 43 acre, is one of major fishing harbours in the state located on the right bank of Mahanadi river, two km upstream of its mouth in Jagatsinghpur district.

The harbour was initially designed to accommodate 370 10 m vessel, 80 13 m and 50 15 m vessel and traditional craft. However, at present around 640 15 m vessel and 100 9 m Gill Netter (FRP boats) are using the harbour.

The modernisation and upgradation of the fishing harbour envisages construction of a new auction hall, commercial complex, extension of quay wall, shore protection works, renovation of existing auction hall, gear shed, fish packing shed, ice crushing hall and a first aid centre. Minister of Fisheries and Animal Development Ranendra Pratap Swain, Jagatsinghpur MP Rajashree Mallick, Paradip MLA Sambit Routray will be present.

