Will do whatever party asks me to, says Vaishnaw amid speculations of contesting LS polls from Cuttack

CUTTACK: Amid serious speculations over being the BJP candidate from the Cuttack Lok Sabha seat in the forthcoming elections, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said he would perform whatever task is assigned to him by his party.

“As a disciplined worker of the party, I perform whatever work is assigned to me. Recently, the party had sent me to Madhya Pradesh and I carried out the task given to me,” said Vaishnaw while replying to a question by mediapersons.

Vaishnaw has been visiting different parts of Cuttack district since Saturday and also taking part in party organisational meetings. After having a darshan of Baba Dhabaleswar on Sunday, he addressed the party’s core committee meeting at Athagarh to strengthen organisational activities.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

waving to the crowd in Badamba

Vaishnaw said Odisha had been neglected before 2014. At the time, the UPA government gave a maximum of Rs 800 crore to Odisha per year with which only 50 km long new railway lines could be laid. “But, after the Narendra Modi-led BJP government came to power, the Prime Minister instructed me to give priority to the development of railway infrastructure in Odisha. Now instead of Rs 800 crore, Odisha is getting Rs 10,000 crore with which 450 km new railway lines are being laid annually in the state,” he said.

The minister said considering the long-standing demand of people from Athagarh, funds have been sanctioned for demolition of the railway level-crossing on the old Cuttack-Sambalpur road near Ghantikhal and construction of a flyover there will commence soon. Vaishnaw said the demands of residents of Ghantikhal and Radhakishorepur for stoppages of express trains are also under consideration.

Later, he visited Bhattarika temple in Badamba and announced Rs 30 lakh for development of the shrine. The minister also attended the party’s core committee meeting at Bhattarika Panthaniwas and Champeswar temple kalyan mandap in Narasinghpur. “A decent railway project can be implemented to connect Badamba, Narasinghpur with Khandpada,” said Vaishnaw.

Meanwhile, he directed railway officials to resolve the waterlogging problem at the underpass of level crossing no CT-19 near Gurudujhatia railway station.Vaishnaw, who spent Saturday night at Athagarh, was informed of the issue by residents of Gobara gram panchayat.

As per the instructions of the minister, a team from Khurda Road Division headed by additional divisional railway manager visited the site on the day and started work to resolve the problem. Residents of Gobara expressed their gratitude to Vaishnaw for acting on their grievance swiftly.

