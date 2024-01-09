Home States Odisha

Central forensic team in Rayagada for murder investigation

Last week, a team of the Crime Branch (CB) led by DSP Narendra Behera had conducted an extensive probe and questioned Laxmi’s colleagues and neighbours.

Published: 09th January 2024 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Serial killer, murder

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Amid the outrage over police failure to crack the mysterious death case of Laxmi Majhi, a two-member central forensic team from New Delhi on Monday reached Rayagada for investigation.

Members of the central forensic team
at Chandrapur community health centre

The forensic team visited the premises of Chandrapur community health centre (CHC) from where the half-burnt body of 28-year-old Laxmi was recovered on December 21. The team members visited ‘Maa Gruha’ on the CHC campus and inspected the spot where her body was found. They quizzed a security guard of the CHC. The team also interacted with several staff of the health centre.

Last week, a team of the Crime Branch (CB) led by DSP Narendra Behera had conducted an extensive probe and questioned Laxmi’s colleagues and neighbours. The initial findings of the CB pointed towards the suspicion that Laxmi was murdered elsewhere before her body was set on fire in the ‘Maa Gruha’ to destroy crucial evidence.

On January 5, the Zilla Adivasi Mahasangh had observed Rayagada bandh demanding a CBI probe into Laxmi’s death. The local BJP had also staged protest over the demand. Laxmi, a physically challenged woman, was working as a warden in ‘Maa Gruha’ on Chandrapur CHC premises for the last five years after being recruited by a social organisation named ‘Alisha’. After the recovery of her charred body in an abandoned room of the CHC, her family members lodged an FIR with police alleging that she was raped and set ablaze by miscreants.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rayagada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp