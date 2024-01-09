Home States Odisha

Climate action in election manifestos demanded  

Former MP Tathagata Satpathy said one could not talk about climate change in the abstract in the current juncture but somehow connect it to sops.

Published: 09th January 2024

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Leaders cutting across party lines, academicians and civil society organisations called for inclusion of climate action in the election manifestos of political parties. Participating in a dialogue organised at Bakul Library here, a network of passionate climate crusaders decided to come together to ensure that climate change becomes a part of the political discourse.  

Along with a strong integration of climate action in the election manifestos, the group demanded establishment of a ‘climate cell’ in each of the political parties and a ‘climate literacy’ programme for the candidates, who would contest the elections.

Former MP Tathagata Satpathy said one could not talk about climate change in the abstract in the current juncture but somehow connect it to sops. Rajya Sabha member Amar Patnaik also harped on the importance of incentives linked to a green economy and suggested that the leaders talk about issues of climate change in a way that emotionally moves the voters. BJP leader Bhrugu Baxipatra, Sujit Mahapatra of Bakul Foundation and Devjit Mittra of Socratus Foundation also spoke among others.

