Govindpur Birds village perform Mahanadi ‘alati’

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a unique effort, around 5000 villagers of Govindpur Birds village in Bargarh along with residents of villages under nine panchayats of the district conducted Mahanadi ‘alati’ for the first time on Sunday evening to show their commitment towards conservation of natural landscape and wildlife of Debrigarh sanctuary.

They prayed for wellbeing of local community, forest and sanctuary, besides migratory birds coming to Hirakud, an evening before the bird census at Hirakud Lake took off on Monday. Govindpur in Ambabhona block of Bargarh adjoining Odisha-Chhattisgarh border and at foothills of Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary on the bank of Mahanadi River has declared itself a ‘Birds Village’ so as to provide a safer haven to the winged visitors during their breeding as well as migration periods. Under the supervision and guidance of Hirakud Wildlife Division, the villagers have joined hands to keep Govindpur pollution-free and protect birds from predators.

Locals near the Patharseni Temple of Orjunda village on the banks of Mahanadi too joined hands with the Birds Village in the initiative. Every year, over two lakh birds of around 100 different species migrate to the reservoir, spread over an area of 746 sq km, in October for breeding and stay put for six months before flying back. The portion of Mahanadi witnesses large flocks of migratory ducks and Pochards. Both these places witness huge flow of tourists, picnickers.

President of Eco Development Committee (EDC), Jugeswar Naik said, “We need to conserve the Mahanadi river and this sanctuary not only for ourselves but also our future generation. Likewise , it is our responsibility to protect the migratory birds coming here during winters. The effort is a gesture of our commitment towards the goal.”

Divisional forest officer (DFO), Hirakud Wildlife Division, Anshu Pragyan Das said, “All villagers along Mahanadi have joined hands for preserving the natural habitat. This will surely strengthen conservation of birds in this landscape in the long run keeping it free from plastics.”

The villagers have collectively decided to conduct Mahanadi alati twice every month on both the Ekadasi days in Govindpur Birds Village and once every month on Sankranti day at Patharseni Temple in coming years.

