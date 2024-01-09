Home States Odisha

KALIA scholarship scheme modified to bring in more students

In addition to the existing courses, PG and PhD courses (professional/technical) too are included under the scheme.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The state government has modified the guidelines for the KALIA scholarship scheme to accommodate more students pursuing technical and professional courses in private institutes within Odisha as well as premier institutes outside the state.

As per the modified guidelines, students enrolled in technical and professional courses at private institutes in the state having All India Survey on Higher Education code are covered under KALIA scholarship, said the Agriculture department. Besides, those taking admission in technical and professional courses in premier institutes  like NIT, IIT, IIM, AIIMS, ICAR, IARI, IISER, NISER, IVRI, CIFE and NDRI both inside and outside the state are included under the scheme.

In addition to the existing courses, PG and PhD courses (professional/technical) too are included under the scheme. It will be maximum  two years for PG and four years for PhD courses. The PhD courses must be related to the eligible post-graduation courses only in government institutions in the state.

Professional courses like BBA, BCA, MBA and MCA have also been added to the present approved courses. The scholarship amount for  students studying in private institutes and premier institutes shall be released as per the approved rate. 

