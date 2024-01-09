Normal progress of rabi cultivation in Sundargarh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Crop cultivation in the ongoing rabi season is progressing normally towards the coverage target of 99,260 hectare (ha) including 27,900 ha under the Comprehensive Rice Fallow Management (CRFM) programme in rain-fed Sundargarh district.

This rabi season, the cultivation target has been set at 99,260 ha including 63,507 ha of irrigated and 35,753 ha of non-irrigated land. In 2022-23 rabi season, the total achievement was 96,733 ha. Sources said so far, 55,060 ha of crop area has been covered including 24,135 ha irrigated and 30,871 ha of non-irrigated land.

Against the target of 2,700 ha for cereals, 929 ha land has been covered so far. Similarly, against the target of 33,650 ha for pulses, the achievement stands at 26,033 ha. Oilseeds have been cultivated over 9,534 ha of the targeted 16,040 ha while 14,172 ha area has been covered with vegetable cultivation against the target of 27,017 ha.

Around 4,379 ha of 7,100 ha has been covered with spices. Of the potato cultivation target of 3,680 ha, 2,209 ha has been covered. Onion has been cultivated over 1,631 ha of the targeted 3,030 ha.

Sundargarh chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) Harihar Nayak said depending on irrigation potential and residual soil moisture, the thrust is given mostly on non-paddy crops.

Target for paddy, maize, ragi and wheat under cereals category has been reduced to 480 ha, 1,020 ha, 320 ha and 880 ha respectively with assured irrigation. Till now, the total cultivation achievement is over 55 per cent and crops are in different stages of growth.

The CDAO said 27,900 ha has been taken up under the CRFM programme with a target to cultivate mustard in oilseed category and moong, biri, lentils and chickpea under pulses. While sowing of moong and biri over 5,800 ha would start from this month, around 22,000 ha has been covered with mustard, chickpea and lentils with the crops in flowering to vegetative stages.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ROURKELA: Crop cultivation in the ongoing rabi season is progressing normally towards the coverage target of 99,260 hectare (ha) including 27,900 ha under the Comprehensive Rice Fallow Management (CRFM) programme in rain-fed Sundargarh district. This rabi season, the cultivation target has been set at 99,260 ha including 63,507 ha of irrigated and 35,753 ha of non-irrigated land. In 2022-23 rabi season, the total achievement was 96,733 ha. Sources said so far, 55,060 ha of crop area has been covered including 24,135 ha irrigated and 30,871 ha of non-irrigated land. Against the target of 2,700 ha for cereals, 929 ha land has been covered so far. Similarly, against the target of 33,650 ha for pulses, the achievement stands at 26,033 ha. Oilseeds have been cultivated over 9,534 ha of the targeted 16,040 ha while 14,172 ha area has been covered with vegetable cultivation against the target of 27,017 ha. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Around 4,379 ha of 7,100 ha has been covered with spices. Of the potato cultivation target of 3,680 ha, 2,209 ha has been covered. Onion has been cultivated over 1,631 ha of the targeted 3,030 ha. Sundargarh chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) Harihar Nayak said depending on irrigation potential and residual soil moisture, the thrust is given mostly on non-paddy crops. Target for paddy, maize, ragi and wheat under cereals category has been reduced to 480 ha, 1,020 ha, 320 ha and 880 ha respectively with assured irrigation. Till now, the total cultivation achievement is over 55 per cent and crops are in different stages of growth. The CDAO said 27,900 ha has been taken up under the CRFM programme with a target to cultivate mustard in oilseed category and moong, biri, lentils and chickpea under pulses. While sowing of moong and biri over 5,800 ha would start from this month, around 22,000 ha has been covered with mustard, chickpea and lentils with the crops in flowering to vegetative stages. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp