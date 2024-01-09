Orissa HC jolt to NGT probe order on Sundargarh industries 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s bid to probe allegations of violation of statutory rules by 11 industrial establishments in Sundargarh district causing adverse impact on the environment, has hit a roadblock with the Orissa High Court invalidating the green body’s order regarding it.

After Sudhansu Sekhar Patra and others, all residents of Sundargarh region, filed a petition alleging that the industrial establishments do not have requisite pollution control devices installed within the plant area, NGT’s East Zone bench had constituted a high-level committee on November 22, 2023 to probe the matter.

Utkal Metallics which operates a sponge iron unit at Kalunga Industrial Estate in Sundargarh, filed a counter petition alleging that the tribunal had passed the order without allowing it to put forth its position.

“The Amicus Curiae who is appointed by the NGT to be a part of the committee, is an advocate who appears for many parties especially for whistleblowers before the NGT. Hence its inclusion in the committee is a clear case of conflict of interest,” counsel for Utkal Metallics alleged.

Taking it on record, the single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi in an order on January 4 said, “This court is of the view that the NGT should have given an opportunity of hearing to all the parties before constituting such committee and passing order for inspecting the petitioner’s industry.” There is a clear violation of natural justice while passing the aforesaid order for constituting the committee, Justice SK Panigrahi said adding, “The committee should have comprised an independent person in place of the Amicus Curiae so that the apprehension of bias or conflict of interest issue could have been avoided.”

“Considering the above, this court deems it appropriate to remit the matter back to the NGT for fresh hearing giving opportunity to Utkal Metallics,” Justice Panigrahi said. The order dated 22.11.2023 passed by the NGT is set aside, he added. The NGT had constituted a committee to inspect industrial establishments and submit a report within two months.



