Pregnant woman gives birth on trolley rickshaw in Odisha

PARADIP: In yet another instance of ambulance failure, an expectant mother from Patkura in Kendrapara district, gave birth to a baby on a trolley rickshaw here in the wee hours of Monday.

Thirty-year-old Salamun Khatun, temporarily residing in Paradip’s Sandhkuda, experienced labour pain at around 3 am. Her husband Sarafat Khan frantically tried calling an ambulance but it allegedly did not reach on time. The family had to then transport Khatun to Atharbanki Hospital on a trolley rickshaw.

However, her condition worsened around 2 km from Sandhkuda and a retired nurse Premlata Barik was called to facilitate the delivery in Nuabazar area of Paradip. The mother and her newborn were later admitted to the Atharbanki Hospital.

Terming the incident as unfortunate, Paradip Municipality councilor Jagnnath Rao later called an ambulance from Paradip Port Hospital to take the duo to the local hospital.

