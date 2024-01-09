Home States Odisha

RDC sets January date for Budhabalanga bridge 

Expressing dissatisfaction over the delay in completion of the project the RDC warned the construction agency to complete it by January lest face action.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Apprehending that delay in completion of ongoing government-sponsored projects ahead of general elections could snowball into a major issue, officials, including the revenue divisional commissioner Suresh Chandra Dalai, on Monday,  inspected the construction site of the high-level Budhabalanga bridge at Madhuban in Baripada Municipality.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the delay in completion of the project the RDC warned the construction agency to complete it by January lest face action. The RDC was accompanied by district collector Vineet Bhardwaj and executive engineer Rohan Gourvab Roy. 

The 292-metre high-level bridge has been inordinately delayed despite being assigned to a private construction agency at an estimated cost of `27.30 crore and  supervised by the Public Works Department, Mayurbhanj.

The construction, initiated in May 2017 with a scheduled completion date of December 11, 2018, faced multiple setbacks. After cyclone Phailin in 2013 damaged the century-old bridge over the river, the decision to build a new one was made.

