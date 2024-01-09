Siblings kill man over loan repayment in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A youth was reportedly beaten to death by two siblings over repayment of loan at Sampoch village within Boudh Town police limits on Sunday night. According to police, accused Nimain Thati and his younger brother Duryodhan Thati are on the run after killing Satya Narayan Swain (38).

Sources said Satya had loaned some money to the siblings. On Sunday night, the Thati brothers were returning home in an inebriated condition when Satya intercepted them on the way and asked them to repay the loan. A heated argument broke out when the accused duo refused to return the money. In a fit of rage, the siblings picked up bamboo batons lying nearby and assaulted Satya.

On hearing the screams of Satya, some villagers rushed to the spot and raised an alarm. While the siblings escaped from the spot, Satya bled to death. On being informed, Boudh Town police reached the village and sent the body for autopsy on Monday. A police official said a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused siblings and further investigation is underway.

