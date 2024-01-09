Home States Odisha

Three youths killed in road accident  

Sources said the trio was en route to Lakhanpur from Jharsuguda on a motorcycle when the unidentified vehicle coming from opposite direction rammed into their two-wheeler.

Published: 09th January 2024 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only.(Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Three youths were killed after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified heavy vehicle on NH-49 near Gaurpada square within Belpahar police limits here in the wee hours of Monday. Police identified the deceased as Tapan Dharua (19), Manbodh Chhatria (18) and Sagar Chhatria (20), all from Lakhanpur area. The mishap took place at around 5 am.

Sources said the trio was en route to Lakhanpur from Jharsuguda on a motorcycle when the unidentified vehicle coming from opposite direction rammed into their two-wheeler. The three youths were killed on the spot. It is believed that fog-induced low visibility and overspeeding led to the fatal road crash. 

Following the mishap, tension flared up in the area. On being informed, police reached the spot and started investigation to identify the vehicle that caused the mishap. Belpahar IIC Krishna Chandra Meher said the bodies were seized and sent for autopsy. Police have detained a vehicle suspecting its involvement in the accident. “A scientific team visited the accident spot to collect evidence. Further investigation is underway,” he added.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp