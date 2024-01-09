Three youths killed in road accident  

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Three youths were killed after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified heavy vehicle on NH-49 near Gaurpada square within Belpahar police limits here in the wee hours of Monday. Police identified the deceased as Tapan Dharua (19), Manbodh Chhatria (18) and Sagar Chhatria (20), all from Lakhanpur area. The mishap took place at around 5 am.

Sources said the trio was en route to Lakhanpur from Jharsuguda on a motorcycle when the unidentified vehicle coming from opposite direction rammed into their two-wheeler. The three youths were killed on the spot. It is believed that fog-induced low visibility and overspeeding led to the fatal road crash.

Following the mishap, tension flared up in the area. On being informed, police reached the spot and started investigation to identify the vehicle that caused the mishap. Belpahar IIC Krishna Chandra Meher said the bodies were seized and sent for autopsy. Police have detained a vehicle suspecting its involvement in the accident. “A scientific team visited the accident spot to collect evidence. Further investigation is underway,” he added.



