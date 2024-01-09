Home States Odisha

Two vital roads in Sambalpur district to be upgraded

The National Highways Authority of India has invited bid through e-tendering mode for one-time improvement along with electrical works for this section of the NH,

BHUBANESWAR :  Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari has sanctioned funds for the upgradation of roads from Naksapali junction to Dhanupali Chhak and Dhanupali Chhak to Sindurpankh on NH-55 in Sambalpur and their illumination.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had taken up the issue with Gadkari. “I had written to the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways last November requesting for simultaneous improvement of under-construction road and provision of streetlights on Angul-Sambalpur section of NH-55 passing through Naksapali-Dhanupali Chhak-Sindurpank Chhak. The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister has approved the request,” Pradhan posted in his X handle.

The National Highways Authority of India has invited bid through e-tendering mode for one-time improvement along with electrical works for this section of the NH, said an official letter issued on January 2 by Gadkari’s office.

Pradhan said this will help improve road infrastructure in Sambalpur and nearby districts, speed up transit facilities and strengthen the local economy by increasing business. He thanked the Prime Minister and Gadkari for approval of funds for the project.

