Home States Odisha

Woman electrocuted after live wire falls on her in Odisha

The deceased has been identified as Laxmipriya Barik of the village.

Published: 09th January 2024 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 65-year-old woman was killed allegedly after coming in contact with a live electric wire when it snapped and fell on her at Itapada village under Kamaradiha panchayat of Dasarathpur block in Jajpur district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Laxmipriya Barik of the village. According to a source, Laxmipriya was sweeping the front side of her house in the morning at around 5.30 am when the mishap took place. An overhead low tension (LT) line snapped and fell on her leading to her death on the spot.

Expressing anger, residents said such incidents have become recurrent in the area. “Despite bringing it to the knowledge of the electricity department officials of Tata Power several times in the past to change the existing LT lines to cable lines, nothing happens,” alleged Raghunath Das, a local. The locals have demanded adequate compensation to the kin of the deceased.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electrocute Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp