Woman electrocuted after live wire falls on her in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 65-year-old woman was killed allegedly after coming in contact with a live electric wire when it snapped and fell on her at Itapada village under Kamaradiha panchayat of Dasarathpur block in Jajpur district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Laxmipriya Barik of the village. According to a source, Laxmipriya was sweeping the front side of her house in the morning at around 5.30 am when the mishap took place. An overhead low tension (LT) line snapped and fell on her leading to her death on the spot.

Expressing anger, residents said such incidents have become recurrent in the area. “Despite bringing it to the knowledge of the electricity department officials of Tata Power several times in the past to change the existing LT lines to cable lines, nothing happens,” alleged Raghunath Das, a local. The locals have demanded adequate compensation to the kin of the deceased.



