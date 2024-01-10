BJP aspirants begin parleys in Jeypore Assembly seat

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: As the general election in the state approaches, BJP ticket aspirants for the Jeypore Assembly seat, including prominent figures Himansu Mohapatra and Goutam Samantaray, intensified efforts to mobilise party workers at the grassroots level.

The political activities gained momentum with the arrival of PM’s Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in December, where both aspirants actively participated in meetings, though initial focus was on government agenda.

With the turn of the new year, Himansu Mohapatra and Goutam Samantaray, who had lost the last election, stepped up their activities in Jeypore and Borigumma blocks, individually engaging with party workers and spreading their candidature claims across 40 panchayats in the constituency.

Mohapatra, a recent BJP entrant and real estate owner, is making efforts to secure support from constituents. A party meeting organised by Mohapatra in Borigumma on Tuesday saw people assuring him of support for the upcoming election.

BJP general secretary in Koraput, Baidya Nath Mishra highlighted the party’s commitment to extending its agenda to the grassroots level and emphasised that the selection of the Jeypore segment candidate is yet to be finalised.The party aims to continue organising workers in different areas in the lead-up to the elections, he added.

