BJYM to connect with new voters on Jan 24

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to connect with new voters who will exercise their franchise for the first time in the upcoming elections, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) will organise a convention at 250 locations across the state on January 24.

The first time voters’ convention will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually. “We have planned to organise such conventions at two prominent places in Assembly constituencies with bigger geographical boundary and at one where the seat is compact,” said state BJYM president Abhilash Panda.

He said efforts are on to bring at least 1,000 new voters to each convention centre. The Yuva Morcha activists will touch all colleges, educational institutions and hostels from January 13 while the booth committees of the party have been assigned the task of mobilising new voters.

“As per our estimate, more than 20 lakh youth have been enrolled in the voters’ list after the 2019 general elections. These voters are not aware of the dark era of Congress misrule and the BJP’s model of politics. The proposed convention will give them an opportunity to listen to the prime minister and his idea of Viksit Bharat by 2047,” Panda added.

He said the unique approach of Modi is to establish direct contact with people of the country either through Swachh Bharat programme or Meri Mati Mera Desh with the latest being ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’. Now he is going to connect with first time voters.

The other objective of the convention is to encourage first time voters contribute to the country by administering them the oath for becoming Viksit Bharat ambassadors, Panda added. While the party has set an ambitious target to increase its vote share in each booth by 50 per cent, the new voters will play a vital role in achieving the objective, he said.

