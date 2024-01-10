Class VIII student’s life saving device for LPG regulators in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Ipsita Behera, a 13-year-old Class VIII student of Government High School in Allipingal, Jagatsinghpur block, has secured a place at the Eastern India Science Fair (EISF) with her ingenious creation aimed at ensuring ‘Life Saving Safety for LPG Regulators’.

Her innovative device not only provides a manual means to prevent LPG cylinder explosions but also earned her a spot among the top 25 awardees at the State Level Child Scientists Exhibition 2023-2024 held at MKC High School in Baripada.

The regulator operates on a unique mechanism involving metal disks, specially designed ejector springs, a metal lock, and a fire-sensitive thread. In the event of a fire, the thread melts within a second, triggering the system to push the regulator out of the cylinder, effectively stopping the gas flow and automatically extinguishing the fire, explained Behera.

“With a cost of only Rs 70, the device is affordable, user-friendly, and easily transportable for households,” she added.Out of 150 projects at the state level, Behera’s project was one of five chosen from Jagatsinghpur district for the EISF.

With 62% of Indian households using LPG as their primary cooking fuel and increasing concerns about safety and the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reporting alarming number of deaths due to LPG gas cylinder explosions, Behera’s invention is being hailed as timely and useful.

Padaraj Umakanta Nayak, her mentor and guide, said, “Her idea inspired me, and I guided her. She deserved to represent the district for participation in EISF.”District education officer Niranjan Behera commended her outstanding invention, stating, “It not only marks her success in her mission but also brings pride to our district.”

