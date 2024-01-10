Elderly woman suffers critical burn injuries while offering prayers to ‘Arpan Rath’

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: An elderly woman sustained critical burn injuries after her saree caught fire while lighting a Diya (lamp) in front of ‘Arpan Rath’ at Raghunathpatana Sahi in Badabhuin gram panchayat of Athagarh block on Tuesday.

Nishamani Sahoo (76) was rushed to Athagarh sub-divisional hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. As per Nishamani was offering prayers to ‘Arpan Rath’ which is in the village for collecting rice and betel nut for consecration of Srimandir Prikrama project.

After performing ‘Alati’ while holding a Diya on her hand, she was reportedly offering obeisance when her saree caught fire.Sources said Nishamani sustained 60 per cent burn injuries on her body was was rushed to hospital for treatment. Her condition is stated to be critical.

