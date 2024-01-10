FARD-NDDB join hands for Anthrax vax

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Fisheries and Animal Resorces Development (FARD) department on Monday signed an MoU with National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for establishing good manufacturing practice (GMP) facility for production of anthrax and ENT vaccines at the satellite unit of Odisha Biological Products Institute, Berhampur.

FARD Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said the establishment of this unit will make the state self-sufficient in production of anthrax and enterotoxaemia vaccine. Odisha will also be able to supply vaccines to other states. The MoU was signed by director, AH &VS Ramashis Hazra and senior general manager, NDDB Sunil Sinha.

At present, the existing satellite unit of OBPI at Berhampur is producing 22 lakh doses of anthrax spore vaccine (ASV) and 14 lakh doses of enterotoxaemia vaccine (ENTV) annually in conventional method. Establishment of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) laboratory will comply with WHO norms, and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 of India. The unit can produce two crore doses of ENTV and 50 lakh doses of ASV vaccines.

The project will cost Rs 52 crore. NDDB will provide consultancy, supervisory services for setting up of the GMP unit, along with completion of the trial runs and final commissioning of the plant. The construction work of laboratory will be completed within 36 months.

