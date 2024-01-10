Home States Odisha

Hi-Tech goof up: DNA report confirms third victim is Dilip

However, Dilip also passed away hours after being taken off ventilator and revealing his identity triggering an identity mix up row.

Published: 10th January 2024

In Odisha hospital, identity mix-up gets murkier as man dies ‘twice in a week’

Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The DNA report of the third person who succumbed to his injuries in the Hi-tech hospital blast on December 29, has confirmed him to be Dilip Samantray.The DNA test was carried out following confusion in the identity of Dilip and another person named Jyoti Ranjan, who died during treatment in an identity mix- up. As the body of the deceased has been confirmed to be that of Dilip, it will now be handed over to his family, said DCP Prateek Singh.

The tragic identity mix up took place after three persons died while they along with another were carrying out the maintenance of air-conditioners installed on the hospital premises on December 29.  The real Jyoti had succumbed on December 31. However, his body was handed over to Dilip’s family as the hospital records showed his name as Dilip. Dilip’s wife, who was unable to bear the trauma of losing her husband, committed suicide. However, the real Dilip who regained consciousness after some days of treatment, cleared the air identifying himself with the same name. He was also upset and agitated over the identity mix-up with Jyoti.

However, Dilip also passed away hours after being taken off ventilator and revealing his identity triggering an identity mix up row. The face of the victims disfigured in the blast created more confusion in the identification. Amid the confusion, hospital authorities and police decided to conduct the DNA test.  Meanwhile, sources said the family members of Dilip who staged a dharna at Mancheswar police station, withdrew the stir after police received their complaint.Police said the fourth person injured in the blast in the hospital is still undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be stable.

Closure at last

The confusion prevailed after Dilip Samantaray regained consciousness and revealed his identity
The DNA test was necessitated after Dilip’s death
The fourth person injured in the blast is undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be stable

