Nayagarh MVI in Vigilance net

During raids, Behera was also found in possession of bank deposits and insurance worth Rs 72.80 lakh and four benami vehicles including a four-wheeler.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officials on Tuesday raided multiple property linked to Nayagarh motor vehicle inspector (MVI) Panchanan Behera on charges of possessing disproportionate assets.During the raids, Behera was found in possession of 31 plots, 10 of which are benami, along with lakhs of other assets. The assets included a double-storey building at Sailashree Vihar on 3,000 sq feet land and a single-storey building at Satya Vihar on 2,400 sq feet.  

The 31 plots were found in prime areas of the capital city including Patharagadia, Sampur and Raghunathpur mouza of which 10 are benami. The registered sale deed value of the plot is approximately Rs 2.10 crore. However, the actual value is expected to be much higher, said an official from the Vigilance directorate.

During raids, Behera was also found in possession of bank deposits and insurance worth Rs 72.80 lakh and four benami vehicles including a four-wheeler. Cash, gold and household articles worth Rs 15, lakh was seized by the vigilance teams, while expenditure of over Rs 50 lakh made by Behera towards medical education of his son at SOA was also detected.

