Nine swing doors installed along Parikrama corridor in Odisha

By Express News Service

PURI: Nine swing doors have been installed along the Parikrama corridor which will be operated manually by the police and temple administration during the Parikrama project inauguration on January 17. The executing agencies have been asked to hand over the completed doors on war footing before January 11.

This was decided at a meeting held in the presence of chief secretary Pradip Kumar Jena and revenue divisional commissioner Suresh Chandra Dalai on Tuesday after they reviewed the ongoing work of the project. The meeting was attended by collector Samarth Verma, OBCC executive engineer, TTTS project officials besides the temple officials.It was also decided to deploy 120 platoons of police force to provide security for the VIP guests and smooth management of the inauguration ceremony of Srimandir Parikrama.

Verma informed that work of the corridor, Sri Setu (Trumpet bridge) and Sri Danda are almost complete. About a kilometre long road parallel to the Badadanda named as Sri Danda has been created from Jagannath Ballav multilevel parking place till the Simhadwar to minimise crowd load on the Badadanda.

“Devotees coming by vehicles from Bhubaneswar and Brahmagiri areas have to go through the Sri Setu bypass and arrive at the Jagannath Ballav parking place. They will use Sri Danda which is the shortest route to the Srimandir,” he added.

Meanwhile Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, also the chairman of the temple managing body and the chief administrator met Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Puri Gobardhan peeth at Raipur and invited him to grace the inaugural ceremony of Srimandir Parikrama. As per a temple release, the preliminary work for the yajna will begin on January 12.On the day, Gujarat MLA Hardik Patel visited the Srimandir and had a darshan of the deities.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PURI: Nine swing doors have been installed along the Parikrama corridor which will be operated manually by the police and temple administration during the Parikrama project inauguration on January 17. The executing agencies have been asked to hand over the completed doors on war footing before January 11. This was decided at a meeting held in the presence of chief secretary Pradip Kumar Jena and revenue divisional commissioner Suresh Chandra Dalai on Tuesday after they reviewed the ongoing work of the project. The meeting was attended by collector Samarth Verma, OBCC executive engineer, TTTS project officials besides the temple officials.It was also decided to deploy 120 platoons of police force to provide security for the VIP guests and smooth management of the inauguration ceremony of Srimandir Parikrama. Verma informed that work of the corridor, Sri Setu (Trumpet bridge) and Sri Danda are almost complete. About a kilometre long road parallel to the Badadanda named as Sri Danda has been created from Jagannath Ballav multilevel parking place till the Simhadwar to minimise crowd load on the Badadanda.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Devotees coming by vehicles from Bhubaneswar and Brahmagiri areas have to go through the Sri Setu bypass and arrive at the Jagannath Ballav parking place. They will use Sri Danda which is the shortest route to the Srimandir,” he added. Meanwhile Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, also the chairman of the temple managing body and the chief administrator met Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Puri Gobardhan peeth at Raipur and invited him to grace the inaugural ceremony of Srimandir Parikrama. As per a temple release, the preliminary work for the yajna will begin on January 12.On the day, Gujarat MLA Hardik Patel visited the Srimandir and had a darshan of the deities. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp